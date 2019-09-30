Wix.Com (WIX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Gamestop (GME) Position by $5.04 Million as Stock Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 343,386 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 521.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, up from 193,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 7.93M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SEES FY COMP SALES -5% TO 0%; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Not Entitled to Severance, Other Separation Benefits; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.6% Position in GameStop; 28/03/2018 – GameStop’s Results, Earnings Forecast Beat Projections — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold GME shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 121.60 million shares or 14.80% more from 105.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3G Capital Prtnrs Lp holds 1.8% or 2.55 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 299,926 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.03% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 52,478 shares. Sei Investments Com has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). State Street holds 3.92 million shares. Smith Moore & Company accumulated 13,125 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Eqis Capital reported 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 166,139 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp owns 239,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 36,164 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 4,078 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 16,930 shares to 8,270 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 13,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,082 shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 12,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,627 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 164,319 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 19,619 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Daiwa Grp Inc. Legal And General Gru Plc has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 116,722 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 10,035 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,958 shares. Moreover, Navellier Associates has 0.07% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 16,529 are owned by Granite Investment Limited Liability Corp. 1,200 are held by Css Limited Liability Corp Il.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares to 165,561 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI).