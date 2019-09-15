Wix.Com (WIX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position in Snap On (Put) (SNA) by $19.64 Million as Valuation Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (SNA) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 500,238 shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.29 million shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $109.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 282,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.87M for 13.77 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares to 42,292 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 4,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

