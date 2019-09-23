Wix.Com (WIX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Chegg (CHGG) Stock Price Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 275,037 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 519,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.32 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 727,263 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,627 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,300 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Century Cos Incorporated reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citadel Limited Liability invested in 212,641 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 1.05 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,583 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 577,317 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 18 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Nomura reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adirondack Tru owns 53 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. White Elm Capital Lc reported 26,609 shares stake.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares to 45,116 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 4,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Apyx Medical Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 117,493 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd invested in 57,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors holds 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 381 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 644,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 14,188 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,083 are held by Bessemer Gp. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 85,579 shares. Sylebra Capital Ltd has 3.54M shares. State Street stated it has 2.29 million shares. Navellier Assoc invested in 0.07% or 11,271 shares. Selkirk Limited Liability Company has invested 6.71% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). The Japan-based Daiwa Gp Inc has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 70,620 shares to 651,090 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Gro (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,970 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).