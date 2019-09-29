Wix.Com (WIX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose; White Elm Capital Trimmed Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $653,200

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 545,971 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking accumulated 35,761 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Granite Inv Limited accumulated 0.13% or 16,529 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% or 699,042 shares in its portfolio. Valinor LP holds 300,294 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.17% or 13,180 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 19,313 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tci Wealth has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sg Americas Llc accumulated 20,951 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,000 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 66 shares. 238,218 are owned by Lord Abbett Limited Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 426,773 shares stake. Sylebra Cap owns 781,088 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares to 42,292 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 76,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

