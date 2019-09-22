Wix.Com (WIX) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Increased Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 335,865 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 1.17 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Lc has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Cipher Cap LP holds 74,219 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Prns holds 0.02% or 2.34M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 18,158 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 148,315 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.03% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Venator Capital Mngmt owns 500,000 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1,157 shares. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Amer Intll Gru invested in 78,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 523,402 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Incorporated accumulated 30,082 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 9.10 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 110,318 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.95 million activity.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares to 289,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 100,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom Communications: 6.3% Dividend And Potential 70% Price Gain In 18 Months – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom -41% after Q2 miss, podcast deals – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom Communications: Impairment Losses Vs. Management Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares to 20,033 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited accumulated 20,690 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 3,996 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.24M shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 590 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 123,687 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 17,288 were accumulated by Nicholas Invest Prtn Limited Partnership. Valinor Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 2.56% or 300,294 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 130,116 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,442 shares stake. Ellington Group has invested 0.19% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Navellier & Associate reported 3,100 shares. Cambridge invested in 0% or 1,798 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.