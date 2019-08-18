Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 131 10.55 N/A -1.20 0.00 Yelp Inc. 35 2.68 N/A 0.67 52.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.47 beta indicates that Wix.com Ltd. is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Yelp Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wix.com Ltd. Its rival Yelp Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Yelp Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wix.com Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wix.com Ltd. and Yelp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 1 1 8 2.80 Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Wix.com Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.29% and an $129 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Yelp Inc.’s consensus target price is $39.33, while its potential upside is 18.57%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Yelp Inc. seems more appealing than Wix.com Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wix.com Ltd. and Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Yelp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd. was more bullish than Yelp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Yelp Inc. beats Wix.com Ltd.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.