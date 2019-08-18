Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 131 10.55 N/A -1.20 0.00 Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07

Table 1 highlights Wix.com Ltd. and Yandex N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6% Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.47 beta means Wix.com Ltd.’s volatility is 47.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Yandex N.V.’s beta is 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wix.com Ltd. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Yandex N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Yandex N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wix.com Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Wix.com Ltd. and Yandex N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 1 1 8 2.80 Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

Wix.com Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.29% and an $129 average target price. Meanwhile, Yandex N.V.’s average target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 24.73%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Yandex N.V. is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wix.com Ltd. and Yandex N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 80.8%. Wix.com Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.14%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.49% of Yandex N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd. was more bullish than Yandex N.V.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats Wix.com Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.