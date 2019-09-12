Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 134 9.18 N/A -1.20 0.00 JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wix.com Ltd. and JD.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wix.com Ltd. and JD.com Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6% JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that Wix.com Ltd. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, JD.com Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wix.com Ltd. Its rival JD.com Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Wix.com Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Wix.com Ltd. and JD.com Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 4 2.80 JD.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Wix.com Ltd.’s consensus target price is $145, while its potential upside is 14.72%. Competitively JD.com Inc. has a consensus target price of $34.5, with potential upside of 9.45%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Wix.com Ltd. seems more appealing than JD.com Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Wix.com Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of JD.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.11% of JD.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than JD.com Inc.

Summary

Wix.com Ltd. beats JD.com Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.