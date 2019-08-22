Wix Com LTD (WIX) Valuation Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position; Bragg Financial Advisors Upped Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $7.36 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 353.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 66,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 18,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $147.09. About 244,368 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 164,290 shares to 382,542 shares, valued at $90.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Cap Limited Liability Com reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Republic Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 13,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Lc has 0.1% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fund Management Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Personal Fincl holds 227 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nine Masts Capital owns 1,761 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 1.84 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,500 shares.