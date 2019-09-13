Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Value Rose While Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Lifted Holding

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 134,663 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 740% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.31M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency

