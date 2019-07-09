Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Value Rose While Aristeia Capital Has Upped by $1.57 Million Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $358,608

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 5.29M shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.02. About 368,841 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 7,470 shares to 63,938 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Llc accumulated 391,724 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Company stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Natl Asset Mngmt reported 19,877 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Everence Cap has 0.87% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Td Cap Management Ltd has 8,572 shares. Natl Bank holds 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 4,189 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 55,196 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Co has 440,118 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.9% or 26,168 shares. Washington holds 0.86% or 121,278 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 307,160 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,253 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45 million shares to 82.40M shares, valued at $90.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).