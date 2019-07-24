Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose While Sylebra Hk Company LTD Raised Its Stake; Sheffield Asset Management Lowered Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stake by $320,000 as Stock Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 280,852 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.25. About 1.29M shares traded or 119.72% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 773,318 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Howe Rusling Inc owns 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 140 shares. Creative Planning invested in 17,017 shares. United Automobile Association reported 17,713 shares. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0% or 10,833 shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 0% or 7,375 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 817,308 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Federated Invsts Pa owns 65,517 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 17,676 shares. Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc has 104,991 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 658,367 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 137,929 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

