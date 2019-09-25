Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose While Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $7.77 Million; Oslo Asset Management Asa Stake in Noble Energy (NBL) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 55,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1,300 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184,000, down from 56,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 473,122 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 2.58 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 98,715 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Css Lc Il reported 7,400 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 32,565 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 316,935 shares. 4.99M are owned by Capital Ww Invsts. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Lpl Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Trust Of Oklahoma owns 23,871 shares. Burns J W And New York holds 10,408 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt LP reported 17,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Inv Services Incorporated Wi reported 36,319 shares stake. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc stated it has 85,355 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 307,112 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,602 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 630 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd holds 177,904 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 30 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Granite Invest Limited holds 0.13% or 16,529 shares. 4,003 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Company. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 699,042 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.58% or 6,943 shares. Baillie Gifford Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 72,942 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 112,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 14,113 shares to 217,138 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclenna (NYSE:MMC) by 3,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).