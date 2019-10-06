Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose While Concorde Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; J Goldman & Company LP Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Has Cut by $5.47 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 94.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 136,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 7,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293,000, down from 144,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 530,324 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 6,943 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, down from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 62.22% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 8,441 shares to 39,225 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,709 shares. Barclays Plc holds 112,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Commerce Inc has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 13,200 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.65% or 30,440 shares. Ww Invsts stated it has 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Hightower Advsr Limited Company has 1,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd has 3.75% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 22,031 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Israel-based Sphera Funds has invested 0.4% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.04% or 163,203 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com owns 4,761 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 24,014 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks That Have the Potential to Be the Next Amazon – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Wix.com teams up with Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” for the launch of Wix Turbo – PRNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix Is Still A Great Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Wix and GMO Epsilon Introduce Enhanced Payment Options in Japan… – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXCLUSIVE-Regulators weigh ‘startle factors’ for Boeing 737 MAX pilot training -Transport Canada exec – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty Mobile” Be a Hit? – Motley Fool” on October 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMZN, LULU, AVGO – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How to Play Tesla Stock Following Elon Muskâ€™s Q3 Delivery Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 04, 2019.