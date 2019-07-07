Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose While Aristeia Capital Has Raised Its Position; As Plantronics (PLT) Stock Price Rose, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Stake by $19.31 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT) by 96.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 419,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,080 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, down from 432,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Plantronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 208,674 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.71. About 574,531 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 12.45 million shares to 82.40M shares, valued at $90.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 514,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,827 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford Co invested in 0.33% or 2.47 million shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 12,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 5 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.11% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Llc has 312,546 shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 15,537 shares in its portfolio. Aristeia Ltd Com owns 80,800 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc holds 0.09% or 13,316 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 130,855 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company accumulated 0.01% or 20,760 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) invested in 0.02% or 1,713 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 255 shares.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.72 million for 9.12 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management has 0.31% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Cooper Creek Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 99,278 shares. Oberweis Asset stated it has 11,200 shares. 12Th Street Asset Communication Limited Liability Company reported 132,858 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 13,080 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,759 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 118,482 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Profund Advsrs Limited Com owns 5,174 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 26,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Swiss National Bank reported 61,700 shares. Trellus Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 32,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 162 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $73,545 were bought by JOURET GUIDO on Tuesday, February 19.

