Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Strs Ohio Trimmed by $362,340 Its Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 5,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 862,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.58M, down from 868,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.95 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $255.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 120,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,106 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 3,670 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 5,875 shares. Victory reported 0.3% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Keybank National Association Oh reported 4,662 shares. Ci Investments Inc reported 332,162 shares stake. Covey Advsrs Ltd Liability has 24,081 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Llc stated it has 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 34,289 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 2.30 million shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 14 shares stake. Taylor Frigon Cap Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 25,920 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 2,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 64,295 shares to 66,850 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorp by 59,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 129,416 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 234 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.51% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated accumulated 39,330 shares. Blb&B Advsr stated it has 11,204 shares. 18,621 are held by Town Country Bank & Trust Trust Dba First Bankers Trust. Stelac Advisory Llc reported 1,755 shares. Hilltop Holdings stated it has 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 12,672 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.61% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 236,285 shares. Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 10,566 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 15,532 shares.