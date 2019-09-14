Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Holding; Holder Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Csx (CSX) Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 4.07M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 200,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232.66M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 459,430 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,257 shares to 10,543 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,916 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

