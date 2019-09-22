Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $620,774

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,403 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, down from 41,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 8,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 7 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 335,865 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 364,045 shares to 473,478 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22,630 shares to 28,006 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.