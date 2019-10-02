Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its Position by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 8,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 7 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 476,102 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 268,202 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 235,662 shares to 240,662 shares, valued at $260.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 46,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 630 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 35,761 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 795,676 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 1,601 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 13,200 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Paloma Management Com has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,178 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 5,904 were accumulated by Spark Investment Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 12,600 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 1,725 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Llc reported 23,402 shares. Next Financial Gru invested in 0.01% or 882 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.09% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.1% or 10,315 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt stated it has 232 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 40 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 127,964 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 32,989 shares. Orrstown Finance Serv Incorporated holds 0.23% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 35,071 shares. 10,755 are held by Utah Retirement.