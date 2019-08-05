Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $407,760; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Pinnacle Advisory Group Cut Stake

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 1.11 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $143.49. About 30,867 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Assets Management Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The Florida-based Augustine Asset has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verus Prtn holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,524 shares. Johnson Grp Inc owns 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 66,336 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi holds 2.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 139,864 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,493 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 71,910 shares. Company Of Vermont reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rench Wealth Management Inc holds 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 35,746 shares. Hikari Power holds 1.17% or 138,303 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management holds 30,188 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 34,403 shares. Harvest invested in 50,926 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 907,501 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $156.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 267,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares to 10,428 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,364 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 52,679 shares. 328,121 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Co holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 132,429 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Principal Finance Gru Inc holds 0.3% or 2.68M shares. Macquarie Grp holds 201,381 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 24,200 shares. First Republic Invest Management has 8,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 195,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset One Limited reported 20,760 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 84,506 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Korea Inv Corporation invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Thomas J Herzfeld owns 52 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 748,211 shares.