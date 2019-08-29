Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $407,760 as Stock Price Rose; Cubist Systematic Strategies Boosted Polaris Inds (PII) Position by $997,920 as Stock Value Declined

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 554,755 shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 151.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 19,715 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 7,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 366,812 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv invested in 0.08% or 19,267 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,950 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company holds 14,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cls Limited owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 532 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ls Invest Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Lpl Financial Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,800 shares. Moreover, Amp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 28,380 shares. 14,200 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Parametric Associate Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 137,500 shares to 79,218 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 52,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,424 shares, and cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Polaris vies for Army infantry vehicle deal (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Can’t decide whether to grill or ride? There’s an Indian motorcycle just for you (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Cap Mngmt LP holds 4.32% or 2.27 million shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 35,100 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aristeia Ltd owns 80,800 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 14,200 were reported by Korea Inv. Fil Ltd owns 65,193 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 190 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 4,899 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Asset Mgmt One invested in 20,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,061 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 255 shares.