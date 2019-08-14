Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Nikko Asset Management Americas Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Cut as Shares Declined

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 179,632 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 219,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 720,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.99 million, down from 940,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $93.06. About 201,096 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.01% or 510,947 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 78,993 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 226,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Barbara Oil holds 10,500 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 52,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Gp holds 0% or 1,894 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pnc Gru holds 0% or 1,378 shares in its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 17,842 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 155,902 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Jefferies Lc reported 2,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20 shares stake.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 169,502 shares to 170,016 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 45,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 86.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.04% or 13,308 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 195,538 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 7,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 95,634 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 190 shares. American Group invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm invested 0.25% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Millennium Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bamco Inc Ny owns 2.00 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 2,487 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wix.com Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Wix.com’s (WIX) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wix.com Earnings: Free Cash Flow Is Surging – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wix and GMO Epsilon Introduce Enhanced Payment Options in Japan… – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.