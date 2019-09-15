Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shareholder Aristeia Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $518,158 as Share Price Rose; As Startek Com (SRT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $559,704

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Startek Inc Com (SRT) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 69,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The hedge fund held 122,783 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 192,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Startek Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 39,016 shares traded. StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) has declined 11.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SRT News: 09/05/2018 – StarTek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 72% to 10 Days; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF CAPITAL SQUARE PARTNERS FOR STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING CSP PORTFOLIO CO, ESM HOLDINGS LTD; 15/03/2018 – CSP Is Expected to Own Approximately 55% of the Combined Company and Startek 45%; 21/04/2018 – DJ StarTek Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRT); 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – CSP WILL ALSO HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A MAJORITY OF COMBINED COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – DANIEL M. GOTTLIEB REPORTS 6.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STARTEK INC AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK and Aegis Combine to Create Global Leader in Customer Engagement Solutions; 23/03/2018 – CSP ALPHA HOLDINGS PARENT PTE LTD REPORTS 29.9 PCT STAKE IN STARTEK INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/04/2018 – Richland Source: Startek celebrates 10 years in Mansfield; 23/03/2018 – CSP Alpha Holdings Parent Pte Ltd, Affiliates Report Stake In StarTek

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 84,449 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00 million, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Wix.com (WIX) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk LP owns 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,196 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ameriprise reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 350 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co holds 97,004 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 2,378 shares. Valinor LP holds 2.56% or 300,294 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.32% or 2.53M shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Liability has 269,373 shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,600 shares. 163,203 are owned by Macquarie Gp. White Elm Ltd reported 26,609 shares stake. Asset Management One Communication Limited invested in 0.02% or 23,467 shares. Franklin owns 577,317 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 0.02% or 35,761 shares in its portfolio.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 56,600 shares to 39,900 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 123.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. SRT’s profit will be $1.15 million for 58.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by StarTek, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sizing Up StarTek – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Startek Named ‘Malaysia BPO Service Provider of the Year Award’ 2019 by Frost & Sullivan – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Startek Appoints Albert Aboody to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Startek Joins Russell 2000 Index – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Startek To Merge With Aegis: A Truly Compelling Combination – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.10 million activity. Sharda Mukesh had bought 274,064 shares worth $2.05 million on Friday, May 17.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 43,937 shares to 416,937 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 31,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).