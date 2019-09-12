Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Price Rose While Concorde Asset Management Lowered Position by $903,830; Greenwich Investment Management Cut Position in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 198,456 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.99. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,804 shares to 33,645 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.23 million for 16.05 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 147,318 shares to 238,578 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

