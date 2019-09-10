Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Reaches $129.21 After 4.00% Down Move; Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its B2gold (BTG) Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 26.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock rose 19.55%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $3.24M value, down from 1.58M last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.0364 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2636. About 5.75 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $76.59M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 71,488 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Synovus Financial reported 0% stake. Moreover, Riverhead Cap has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nicholas Invest Prtnrs L P accumulated 4,550 shares. Navellier & Associate accumulated 0.06% or 3,100 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 12,773 shares. Parametric Ltd Company owns 95,634 shares. 1,769 were reported by Brown Advisory. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 2.7% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 18,563 are owned by Raymond James Advsrs. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tudor Et Al invested in 0.02% or 4,755 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 4,899 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 45,872 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $145’s average target is 12.22% above currents $129.21 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by Citigroup.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.