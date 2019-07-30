Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position Held by Concorde Asset Management Llc; Wills Financial Group Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $315,060; Share Value Rose

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 177 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $13.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.69. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.49. About 447,404 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,454 shares to 43,405 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chem Bancorporation reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 726 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 1.39M shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc reported 4,230 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 1,708 shares. Dorsey Wright &, a California-based fund reported 1,470 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Gru, Florida-based fund reported 1,474 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,631 shares. Condor Mgmt holds 0.48% or 1,647 shares. First Washington has invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 80,089 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).