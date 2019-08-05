Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Value Rose While Pier Capital Trimmed Its Position by $338,520; Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose While Kazazian Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $235.59. About 668,089 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 2,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 64,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 433,944 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Security Natl Trust Com has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Principal owns 2.68 million shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited reported 84,506 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,896 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 0% or 497 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest Management has invested 0.1% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Pnc Services owns 3,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 2,959 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Management Inc holds 0.01% or 8,131 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 3,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Co invested in 0% or 3,249 shares. Valinor Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.26% or 199,400 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.02% or 1,713 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Wix.com (WIX) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WIX Stock Looks like It Could Be a Great Buy on the Dip – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryoport Inc by 165,229 shares to 505,334 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Safe to Buy Biogen Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,537 were accumulated by Alps. Fort LP stated it has 1,137 shares. Guardian has 11,065 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 35,132 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 13,641 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Hills Comml Bank Tru Company, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,997 shares. Jefferies Gp has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cardinal Capital Mngmt has 17,222 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.26% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 89,260 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 67,986 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 899 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,232 shares. Shelton Cap Management owns 4,936 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Company reported 5,464 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Argent Trust holds 0.02% or 903 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.46 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.