Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Value Rose While Aristeia Capital Increased Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Continues to Hold Position in Pool (POOL)

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 170,277 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 108.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,206 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 9,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $186.73. About 430,334 shares traded or 115.00% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 120,434 shares to 826,221 shares, valued at $101.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 44,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Co has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital accumulated 491 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 1.42% or 656,889 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability holds 1.08% or 103,295 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 9,686 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 1,442 shares. 115,171 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 7,235 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Us Comml Bank De invested in 0.01% or 20,330 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 10,432 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Cambridge Tru holds 7,335 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Wix and FaZe Clan Launch Global Partnership – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Wix.com’s (WIX) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons to Hold Wix.com (WIX) in Your Portfolio for Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.34 million shares to 62.39M shares, valued at $77.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 514,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,827 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 239,988 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.92% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Nine Masts Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1,761 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Llc invested in 2,736 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Security invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,755 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 8,200 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 10,300 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 479 shares. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.01% or 14,200 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 17,151 shares.