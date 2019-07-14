Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Is At $143.48 Formed Wedge; BLOCKSTRAIN TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHA (BKKSF) Sellers Decreased By 83.23% Their Shorts

BLOCKSTRAIN TECHNOLOGY CORP ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BKKSF) had a decrease of 83.23% in short interest. BKKSF’s SI was 22,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 83.23% from 134,200 shares previously. With 110,800 avg volume, 0 days are for BLOCKSTRAIN TECHNOLOGY CORP ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BKKSF)’s short sellers to cover BKKSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.0113 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19. About 8,470 shares traded. TruTrace Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKKSF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) formed wedge up with $153.52 target or 7.00% above today’s $143.48 share price. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has $7.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 437,384 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 9 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $15500 highest and $73 lowest target. $124.70’s average target is -13.09% below currents $143.48 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Sell” rating by Rosenblatt given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 497 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc. Grandeur Peak Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 312,546 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Llc reported 2.44% stake. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 15,537 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 120,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adirondack Trust holds 53 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Northern holds 0.01% or 289,848 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 95,634 shares. 2,959 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. Price T Rowe Md owns 2.30M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 168,936 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.38 EPS, down 375.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% EPS growth.

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. intends to license and exploit technology in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company has market cap of $14.81 million. It is developing an integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks intellectual property for the cannabis industry. It currently has negative earnings.