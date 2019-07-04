Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Holding Maintained by Covey Capital Advisors Llc; Hodges Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Twitter (TWTR)

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 199,352 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 134,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 4.07 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 47,100 shares to 51,320 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,393 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 12,845 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Security National Company holds 650 shares. Ls Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Two Sigma Secs Llc invested in 0% or 6,775 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 795 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 22,796 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,230 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 152,588 shares. 135,081 are held by Utah Retirement System. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited invested in 57,858 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa accumulated 14,706 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reliance Communications Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 65,419 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 231,373 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Manchester Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

