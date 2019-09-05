Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $60.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Raised Its Holding by $18.05 Million as Shares Rose

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 368,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.72 million, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 149,692 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEIS); 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend the Cowen TMT Conference; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 429,704 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Mngmt LP holds 2.27 million shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 8,131 shares stake. 1.16M are held by Sylebra Hk. Gp Inc stated it has 4,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 1,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 10,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.38 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd has 2,959 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 358,905 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 4,217 shares or 0% of the stock. White Elm Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus owns 14 shares. Td Asset invested in 15,537 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.60M shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 34,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 10,435 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 25 shares. 19,324 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 30,440 shares in its portfolio. 39,704 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Freestone Ltd holds 0.65% or 219,810 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Moody Fincl Bank Division has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 128 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 1,124 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,129 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Co. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.05% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) or 2.03M shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited invested in 0.01% or 17,497 shares. Loomis Sayles Company LP reported 381,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.