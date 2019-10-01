Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Trimmed Position by $54.02 Million as Valuation Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose While Edgewood Management Has Lowered Holding by $10.73 Million

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73B, down from 8.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.49. About 933,335 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.66. About 559,755 shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Lc has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 93 shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 3.75% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Street holds 795,676 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 4,003 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 28,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jackson Square Prtn Lc accumulated 1.79 million shares or 1.32% of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Lc has 3.98% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.08% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 8 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Co has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 350 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 50 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 4.06M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 23,744 shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $282.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 205,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises ’18 View – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wix.com Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wix.com Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Stock Is a Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-End Mall REIT Stock Finally a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) Declares Monthly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carderock Mngmt Inc reported 21,275 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Financial Inc reported 1.45 million shares stake. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 0.14% or 18,936 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.26% or 105,969 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 18,310 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust Communication reported 390,943 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 582,239 shares. Td Asset owns 364,509 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,316 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Newfocus Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moors & Cabot Inc owns 1,225 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 380 shares. Carroll Fin Associates Inc stated it has 2,598 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.07 million shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $843.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).