Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Twin Tree Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by $7.68 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 332.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 79,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 103,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 750,393 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 251,234 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristeia Capital Lc has 0.56% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 130,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Llc reported 8,059 shares. 26,609 were accumulated by White Elm Ltd Liability Corp. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.17% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 459,398 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 212,641 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Clearbridge Ltd Liability accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.08% stake. Comerica State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nine Masts Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 4.09 million shares to 4.24M shares, valued at $102.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 11,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.18 million shares to 8,595 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (Call) (NYSE:EIX) by 125,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.