Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted Its Holding by $60.16 Million as Stock Rose; Wallace Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $3.22 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69M, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 147,678 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $148.08. About 22,159 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 14 were reported by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,662 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 4,899 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 1.49 million shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 2,380 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 120,112 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 49,137 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 255 shares. Navellier Assoc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,100 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 33,425 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 497 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.12M for 8.80 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cypress Capital Group Inc accumulated 33,886 shares. 1.42 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Duncker Streett & Company accumulated 3,670 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt, a Kentucky-based fund reported 130,711 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 19,623 shares. Moreover, Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 31,750 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.66% or 309,118 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0.08% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Hrt Limited Liability reported 7,376 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Colrain Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 9,706 shares. Allen owns 1.97% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 100,000 shares.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares to 279,520 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).