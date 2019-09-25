Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $59.64 Million; Mcdonalds Nc (MCD) Holder Hexavest Lowered Stake by $1.41 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 413,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.73M, down from 833,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 228,005 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Nc (MCD) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 6,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 199,740 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48 million, down from 206,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Nc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.54. About 495,022 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com owns 238,218 shares. 1.67M are held by Price T Rowe Md. Northern Trust reported 307,112 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 52 shares. The New York-based Steadfast Ltd Partnership has invested 3.18% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Envestnet Asset Management has 8,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Inc reported 0.04% stake. Group One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated holds 4,003 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,400 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 682 shares. New York-based Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Valinor Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.56% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 10,035 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 23,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 550 shares to 70,773 shares, valued at $76.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 796,493 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $20.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Mt (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc Ckr (NYSE:UDR).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.93 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,719 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 20,255 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc owns 1,981 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,713 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 6,393 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 321,388 shares. 2.61M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.32M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 3,166 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Trust has 35,345 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 306,074 shares. Hs Management Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 819,718 shares for 5.71% of their portfolio. Crossvault Management Ltd Company reported 7,406 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.97% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).