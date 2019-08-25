Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.64 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 312,546 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.77 million, down from 361,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 335,633 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 13,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 53,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 66,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12,600 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Endava Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,488 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Interest Grp Inc Inc reported 4,813 shares. Jackson Square Partners Llc reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Spark Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 35,100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) owns 1,713 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 479 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 16,211 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Invsts owns 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.04M shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 75,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Sylebra Hk Ltd stated it has 8.28% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). L & S Incorporated owns 6,975 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Company invested 2.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 30,912 shares. Fayerweather Charles, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,669 shares. Argent reported 85,230 shares stake. Connors Investor Services accumulated 242,928 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 37,844 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Allsquare Wealth Limited stated it has 3,958 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). American Management invested in 71,331 shares or 2.49% of the stock. 592,120 are held by Mar Vista Ptnrs Lc. Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 6,209 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Liberty Management owns 15,570 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 3,616 are held by Eqis Cap. Raymond James invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

