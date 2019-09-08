Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding by $2.12 Million; As Verisign (VRSN) Share Price Rose, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lowered by $317,112 Its Stake

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 431,913 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 412,195 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 3 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,348 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,699 shares. Aristeia Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 80,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd stated it has 833,289 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 167 shares. Product Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 130,402 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 24,081 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 66 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fund Sa owns 17,081 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 750 shares in its portfolio.

