Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Concorde Asset Management Cut Its Position by $903,830 as Valuation Rose; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder M&R Capital Management Has Lowered by $384,852 Its Position

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 6,943 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, down from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 545,971 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance" on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance" published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" on September 03, 2019.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $442.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income Etf by 106,430 shares to 113,250 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Earnings: 2 Hot Tech Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool" on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Wix.com (WIX) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Raises View – Nasdaq" published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wix.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,204 shares to 16,151 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).