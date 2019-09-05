Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Aristeia Capital Raised Holding; Price Michael F Holds Stake in Red Hat (RHT)

Price Michael F increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.56. About 19,837 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oak Associates Oh stated it has 150,029 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 297,982 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 21,200 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 53 shares. Advisors Limited has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,040 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tremblant Capital Grp reported 57,893 shares. 14 are owned by Willingdon Wealth. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 0.09% stake. Sandy Spring Bank owns 400 shares. Westpac owns 27,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares to 999,246 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin Corporation accumulated 19 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 2.16M shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 510,998 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 78,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 201,381 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 14,158 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 15,537 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,308 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Com holds 132,429 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com reported 84,506 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 24,200 shares.