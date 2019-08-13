Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holder Aristeia Capital Increased Its Position; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Trimmed by $364,932 Its Stake

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 11,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 68,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 79,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 4.28 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 401,629 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,282 shares to 69,184 shares, valued at $123.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Principal Finance Group Inc accumulated 0.3% or 2.68M shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 669,734 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 12,773 shares. The New York-based Steadfast LP has invested 4.32% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Trexquant LP holds 40,699 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Destination Wealth Management accumulated 10 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 551,019 shares. 88,288 were reported by Thornburg Inv. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 13,200 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cqs Cayman LP reported 41,400 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. L S, California-based fund reported 6,975 shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

