Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Comparison side by side

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 130 10.43 N/A -1.20 0.00 VeriSign Inc. 194 19.64 N/A 7.14 29.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wix.com Ltd. and VeriSign Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5%

Volatility and Risk

Wix.com Ltd. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Wix.com Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Wix.com Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Wix.com Ltd. and VeriSign Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 1 1 8 2.80 VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -9.28% for Wix.com Ltd. with average target price of $129. Competitively VeriSign Inc. has an average target price of $202.5, with potential downside of -0.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VeriSign Inc. seems more appealing than Wix.com Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Wix.com Ltd. shares and 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares. 3.14% are Wix.com Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of VeriSign Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than VeriSign Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors VeriSign Inc. beats Wix.com Ltd.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.