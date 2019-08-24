Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Internet Information Providers company, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wix.com Ltd. has 98.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Wix.com Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.30% -6.60% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wix.com Ltd. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. N/A 132 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Wix.com Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

Wix.com Ltd. presently has an average target price of $142.17, suggesting a potential downside of -3.54%. The rivals have a potential upside of 69.46%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Wix.com Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wix.com Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd. has stronger performance than Wix.com Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

Wix.com Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Wix.com Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Wix.com Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wix.com Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that Wix.com Ltd. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Wix.com Ltd.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

Wix.com Ltd. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Wix.com Ltd.’s peers.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.