Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Comparison side by side

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 135 9.09 N/A -1.20 0.00 Baidu Inc. 132 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wix.com Ltd. and Baidu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wix.com Ltd. and Baidu Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Wix.com Ltd.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Baidu Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wix.com Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Baidu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Baidu Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wix.com Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Wix.com Ltd. and Baidu Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 4 2.80 Baidu Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 15.04% for Wix.com Ltd. with consensus target price of $145. Baidu Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $152.8 consensus target price and a 40.71% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Baidu Inc. is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wix.com Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 79.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Baidu Inc. has 15.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd. has 64.4% stronger performance while Baidu Inc. has -29.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Baidu Inc. beats Wix.com Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.