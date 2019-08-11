Wix Com LTD (Put) (WIX) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Raised Its Holding; Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position as Share Price Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 1.36M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (WIX) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $148.43. About 229,887 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com Earnings: Free Cash Flow Is Surging – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd, California-based fund reported 3,467 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0.02% or 160,800 shares. Franklin has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 2,380 were reported by Voloridge Management Ltd Co. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% or 4,348 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 13,200 shares. California-based First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation reported 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nine Masts Ltd holds 1,761 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 669,734 shares stake. Bamco New York owns 2.00M shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.35% or 40,699 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 16,882 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 84,506 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $25.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM).