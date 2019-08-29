Wix Com LTD (Put) (WIX) Position Upped by Maplelane Capital Llc; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Upped by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (WIX) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.93. About 118,230 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 4.53 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 65,182 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 564,363 shares. Asset Management owns 14,164 shares. Gsa Partners Llp reported 7,036 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust invested in 5,849 shares. Regions accumulated 0.01% or 6,769 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 9,506 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 1,126 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 668,429 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.5% or 334,968 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 5,693 shares stake. Torch Wealth Lc holds 0.14% or 1,260 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 53 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 809 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jensen Huang Alone Is Worth $15 Billion To Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $37.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 91,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,579 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adi Lc has invested 1.73% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,736 shares. Guggenheim Capital accumulated 7,699 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 2,000 shares. Stifel Financial holds 5,126 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 67,463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Steadfast Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 4.32% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 5 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 16,211 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation holds 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 1,713 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Signaturefd Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 36 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Parametric Assocs Limited Company invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).