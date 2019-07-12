WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGND) At $41.97 Forms Bottom; Shorts at Transocean Ltd (switzerland (RIG) Lowered By 2.41%

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGND) formed multiple bottom with $39.03 target or 7.00% below today’s $41.97 share price. WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGND) has $25.01 million valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 1,990 shares traded. WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) has declined 4.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500.

Transocean Ltd (switzerland (NYSE:RIG) had a decrease of 2.41% in short interest. RIG’s SI was 55.67 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.41% from 57.05M shares previously. With 10.03 million avg volume, 6 days are for Transocean Ltd (switzerland (NYSE:RIG)’s short sellers to cover RIG’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 13.76M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.