WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (HYND) At $19.42 Forms Bottom; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Boosted Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 73.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 23,900 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)'s stock rose 2.93%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 56,200 shares with $5.96 million value, up from 32,300 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $110.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 2.39M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (HYND) formed multiple bottom with $17.87 target or 8.00% below today’s $19.42 share price. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (HYND) has $34.75M valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 2,900 shares traded. WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) has declined 7.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 5,141 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.91M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 700 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 764,526 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.75% or 93,828 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri owns 2,270 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested in 85.53 million shares. 114,985 are held by First Foundation Advsr. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc has 0.71% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Citizens Financial Bank Trust stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 40,980 shares. Primecap Company Ca owns 33.36 million shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Jensen Inv Mgmt holds 0.98% or 778,749 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,137 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 115,400 shares to 117,800 valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) stake by 68,300 shares and now owns 26,600 shares. Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) was reduced too.