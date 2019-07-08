WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (HYND) At $19.33 Forms Bottom; Appliance Recycling Centers of America – Com (ARCI) Shorts Lowered By 11.41%

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com (NASDAQ:ARCI) had a decrease of 11.41% in short interest. ARCI’s SI was 116,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.41% from 131,500 shares previously. With 52,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com (NASDAQ:ARCI)’s short sellers to cover ARCI’s short positions. The SI to Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com’s float is 2.76%. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 5,722 shares traded. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) has risen 22.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 240,489 shares or 9.08% less from 264,506 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI). Blackrock reported 869 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 128,700 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) for 21,855 shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc has 34,861 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI). First Wilshire Securities Mngmt owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells and recycles household appliances through a chain of company-owned retail stores under the ApplianceSmart name. The company has market cap of $7.03 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Recycling. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer new appliances; affordable value-priced, niche offerings, such as close-outs, factory overruns, and discontinued models, as well as special-buy appliances, including out-of-carton merchandise and others; byproduct materials, such as metals of recycled appliances; and carbon offsets created by the destruction of ozone-depleting refrigerants.