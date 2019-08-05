WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

We are contrasting WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.38 N/A 0.21 29.38 The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.63 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Carlyle Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree Investments Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Carlyle Group L.P. has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has an average price target of $31, with potential upside of 35.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 11 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.