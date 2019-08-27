WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

We are comparing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.70 N/A 0.21 29.38 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.68 N/A 0.98 17.15

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WisdomTree Investments Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is presently more expensive than Solar Senior Capital Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 22.35%. About 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 10.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.